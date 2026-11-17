Sagar Waghmare And Sonali Kumari Emerge Champions At Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana's 1st State Ranking Carrom Tournament | File photo

Mumbai: In the 1st State Ranking Carrom Tournament held at Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, Santacruz under the aegis of the Maharashtra Carrom Association and the Mumbai Suburban District Carrom Association, Sagar Waghmare of Pune clinched the title in the men's singles final by easily defeating Sandeep Dive of Thane in two straight sets 23-16, 16-12. In the match for third place between Nilansh Chiplunkar of Mumbai against Siddhant Wadwalkar of Mumbai, after losing the first set 15-17, Nilansh won the next two sets 25-10, 25-9 with ease. In the women's singles final, Sonali Kumari of Mumbai triumphed. She lost the first set 10-25 against Mitali Pathak of Mumbai in a thrilling three-set encounter, but won the second and third sets 18-13, 24-16 to seal her victory. In the third-place match of this event, Samruddhi Ghadigaonkar of Thane defeated Akanksha Kadam of Ratnagiri 24-10, 22-25 and 24-6.

The winning players were felicitated by Gymkhana President Deepak Netto, Secretary Rohin Gracias, Gymkhana Sports Secretary Olympian hockey player Joaquim Carvalho, Jt. Secretary Olympian hockey player Merwyn Fernandes, Maharashtra Carrom Association Vice President Dhananjay Sathe, Hon. Secretary Arun Kedar and Mumbai Suburban District Carrom Association Working President Santosh Chavan.

Gymkhana President Deepak Netto and Jt. Secretary Olympian Merwyn Fernandes appreciated the neat organisation of the tournament by the Maharashtra Carrom Association and said that this tournament will continue regularly in the future. On behalf of the Maharashtra Carrom Association, Hon. Secretary Arun Kedar thanked the entire executive committee of the Gymkhana and especially Olympians Joaquim Carvalho and Merwyn Fernandes for successfully organising this tournament at the Gymkhana after almost 40 years.