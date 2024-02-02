SAFF U-19 Women's Championship: India Thump Bhutan 10-0 To Open Their Campaign

India beat Bhutan by 10-0. | (Credits: Twitter)

A rampaging India hammered Bhutan 10-0 to begin their SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship campaign on a rollicking note with Pooja scoring four goals here on Friday.

Pooja struck in the 31st, 58th, 59th and 90+4 minute while Sibani Devi (8th, 19th and 36th) scored a first-half hat-trick. Striker Sulanjana Raul (53rd), Menaka Lourembam (61st) and Arina Devi (73rd) added three more goals to take India’s tally to double figures.

Goalkeeper Anika Devi and Arina made their junior international debuts on Friday. India started the fixture with a clear intent of outsmarting the opposition. Neha gave their side the first goal of the match as she performed a cross shot while charging in from the opposite wing as the ball reached the goal.

Sibani and Pooja also turned scorers, while the 2nd by Sibani assisted by captain Nitu Linda was the best of the lot. After Pooja completed the 2nd hat-trick of the match, substitute players Menaka Lourembam and Arina Devi added 2 more goals to take India's tally to 10 in the game.

"Winning the SAFF is my top priority now" - Sukla Dutta

Ahead of the match, coach Sukla Dutta said the tournament is an extra motivation for them and highlighted that their preparation had been top notch. She said at the presser on Thursday:

"Winning the SAFF is my top priority now, coupled with delivering commendable performances. The tournament provides us with the extra motivation needed for our upcoming challenges and aids in our preparation. The first session went well, we familiarised ourselves with the ground. The artificial grass here is different from Goa. I wanted the girls to connect with the ball. The emphasis was placed on touch, passing, and measuring ball speed. Receiving the ball was also crucial."

India will play their next match against Bangladesh on Sunday.