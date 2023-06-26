SAFF Championship 2023, India vs Kuwait: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming & On TV

The much-anticipated SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final match between India and Kuwait, scheduled for June 27, has garnered significant attention from fans and enthusiasts alike. The clash between these two teams holds immense promise due to Kuwait's impressive performance, emerging as one of the tournament's top contenders, and India's status as the defending champions. As we look ahead to this encounter, it's worth exploring the history between these teams and the challenges that lie ahead for India.

In terms of their head-to-head record, India and Kuwait have met on only three occasions, making their rivalry relatively new. The outcome of these matches has been a mixed bag, with Kuwait emerging as the winner in two encounters by considerable margins, while India managed to secure a single victory.

These past meetings have showcased the competitive nature of the clashes between these teams, setting the stage for an intense battle in the upcoming SAFF Championship match. Both India and Kuwait will be determined to prove their mettle and secure a favorable outcome in this crucial contest.

When and where is the India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship match going to be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 21. Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru will host the high octane affair.

What time will the match start?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where can fans watch the match online?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Where can fans watch the match on TV?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be televised live on Eurosport.