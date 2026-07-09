'Sack Him': Ben Stokes' Hilarious Remark Goes Viral As ECB Faces ICC Probe Over Retirement Footage Controversy | Video

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Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has responded with trademark humour after the England and Wales Cricket Board found itself under scrutiny over a dressing-room video released during the third Test against New Zealand. The controversy erupted after the International Cricket Council questioned whether the board had breached its anti-corruption regulations by publishing footage of Stokes announcing his retirement while the match was still in progress.

The video, shared by the ECB on the fourth day of the Trent Bridge Test, captured an emotional Stokes informing his teammates that the match would be his final appearance for England. While the clip quickly went viral, the ICC reportedly raised concerns because its regulations prohibit the release of audio from team dressing rooms during live international matches. The governing body subsequently contacted the ECB to seek clarification over the timing of the video's publication. Reports suggest that although the board may have breached protocol, significant disciplinary action is unlikely.

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Reacting to the controversy, Stokes took a light-hearted approach on social media. Responding to a post discussing the ICC's inquiry, the former England captain jokingly wrote, "Sack him …", poking fun at the situation rather than expressing concern. His witty response quickly gained traction among cricket fans, many of whom appreciated the all-rounder's sense of humour amid the growing debate surrounding the ECB's handling of the video.

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The ICC's concerns stem from Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA minimum standards, which restricts the recording and broadcasting of dressing-room audio during international matches. According to reports, the ICC had previously informed the ECB that any such footage should only be released after the conclusion of play. The rules are intended to safeguard the integrity of the game by preventing the possibility of sensitive team information being made public during a live contest.

Stokes, who retired from international cricket after the New Zealand series, ended a remarkable career with 7,273 Test runs and 252 wickets in 122 matches. Having transformed England's Test side alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, the 35-year-old leaves behind a significant leadership legacy. While the ECB's handling of the retirement announcement remains under the ICC's spotlight, Stokes' humorous reaction has ensured that the incident has also provided cricket fans with a memorable moment off the field.