Sachin Tendulkar Meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Extends Invitation For Arjun & Saaniya's Wedding; Video

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai, to personally invite him to the wedding of Arjun and Saaniya.

The courtesy visit took place at Nandanvan, the deputy chief minister’s official residence, where Tendulkar extended the invitation and shared warm greetings with Shinde. The meeting reflected the mutual respect between the sporting icon and the senior political leader.

The interaction was cordial, with both exchanging pleasantries and discussing the upcoming wedding celebrations. Tendulkar’s gesture of delivering the invitation in person was seen as a mark of regard and tradition.

Arjun is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok, an entrepreneur and qualified veterinary technician. Earlier, sources had confirmed that the wedding festivities will begin on March 3 and the marriage will be an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends on March 5.

The Arjun–Saaniya wedding is expected to be attended by prominent personalities from sports, politics and business, making it one of the most talked-about social events.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Special Moment With Space Heroes Rakesh Sharma & Shubhanshu Shukla At Mumbai Climate Week

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar described his presence at Mumbai Climate Week as a truly special experience, made even more memorable by sharing the stage with Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla.

Tendulkar reflected on the significance of their missions in 1984 and 2025, noting that their journeys to space remain etched in the memory of every Indian. As an honorary member of the Indian Air Force, he expressed deep respect for the uniform and said meeting officers who carried that spirit beyond Earth’s skies was a proud and humbling moment.

One of the highlights of the occasion was a heartfelt gesture from Group Captain Shukla, who presented Tendulkar with a badge that had travelled to space and returned to Earth, a keepsake the cricket legend said he would cherish for years.

Tendulkar also shared a broader message about unity and responsibility, observing that from space there is only one Earth, belonging to all humanity. He emphasized that collective small efforts toward sustainability can create powerful change for the planet.