Sachin Tendulkar has some specific vada pav tips for Ajinkya Rahane

Like all Mumbaikars, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is also very fond of Vada Pav. It is a vegetarian fast food dish native to the state of Maharashtra. A deep-fried potato dumpling is placed inside a bread bun in which you can add extra spices according to your taste.
Rahane took to Twitter uploading a picture of himself lost in a vada pav asking how everyone likes to have one. That look resonates with probably every Mumbaikar who loves Vada Pav.
"How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai 2. Vada pav with chutney 3. Just Vada pav," the batsman tweeted.
However, legend Sachin Tendulkar brought it upon himself to give Rahane, and everyone, some excellent Vada Pav tips. "I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better," the master blaster replied.
Do you agree with Tendulkar's way of having a Vada Pav? Tell us how you eat your Vada Pav?
