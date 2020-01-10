Sachin Tendulkar has some specific vada pav tips for Ajinkya Rahane

Like all Mumbaikars, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is also very fond of Vada Pav. It is a vegetarian fast food dish native to the state of Maharashtra. A deep-fried potato dumpling is placed inside a bread bun in which you can add extra spices according to your taste.

Rahane took to Twitter uploading a picture of himself lost in a vada pav asking how everyone likes to have one. That look resonates with probably every Mumbaikar who loves Vada Pav.

"How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai 2. Vada pav with chutney 3. Just Vada pav," the batsman tweeted.