Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Gudi Padwa With His Wife And Pet Dog, Seeks Mother's Blessings On Festival Day; Video

Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming moment with fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, as he was seen taking blessings from his mother along with his family. The touching visuals quickly gained attention on social media, highlighting the strong family bond and the significance of the festival.

In the video that surfaced online, Sachin is accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and their pet dog as they visit his mother to seek her blessings. The moment reflects a traditional gesture commonly observed during Gudi Padwa, when families gather to celebrate the Maharashtrian New Year and pay respect to elders.

The clip shows the cricket icon respectfully greeting his mother and touching her feet, a gesture that resonated with many fans who appreciated the simplicity and warmth of the moment. Anjali was also seen sharing the festive atmosphere, making the occasion even more special for the Tendulkar family.

Gudi Padwa is widely celebrated across Maharashtra with rituals, festive meals and family gatherings, and the video of Sachin’s celebration struck a chord with people who admired how the legendary cricketer continues to cherish his roots despite his global fame.

Soon after the visuals appeared online, fans flooded social media with messages wishing the Tendulkar family and praising the legendary batter for sharing a glimpse of his personal celebrations. The moment served as a reminder that beyond records and cricketing milestones, Sachin remains deeply connected to his family traditions and cultural values.