Sachin Siwach Wins Men’s 60kg Boxing Gold After Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Namibia’s Tryagain

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach secured the men's 60kg gold medal after defeating Namibia's Tryagain 3-2 in a dramatic final. Despite dropping the opening round, Sachin stayed composed, increased the pressure in the closing stages and landed a decisive blow that earned a standing eight count before the final bell.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bout began on a challenging note for Sachin as the Namibian boxer came out aggressively and looked to dominate with his high-tempo attack. Tryagain's quick hands and relentless punching troubled the Indian at times, forcing him to rely on his experience and composure. The opening round ended in a split verdict, with the Namibian taking it 3-2.

Sachin responded strongly in the second round, showing greater aggression and looking to close the gap. However, he was cautioned for not keeping his head high enough during the exchanges. Despite the warning, he managed to edge the round 3-2, although the overall scorecards still had the Namibian ahead by a 4-1 margin.

Needing a strong finish, Sachin raised the intensity in the final round and began taking more risks. The Indian boxer pressed forward, searching for cleaner connections and putting his opponent under sustained pressure. His attacking approach paid off in the closing moments when he landed a decisive blow that resulted in a standing eight count for Tryagain just before the final bell.

Sachin's strong finish earned him a 4-1 verdict in the final round and helped him secure the gold medal with a narrow 3-2 overall victory.