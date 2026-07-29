Sachin Siwach Reaches Commonwealth Games Boxing 60kg Semifinal, Guarantees Medal For India | X

Glasgow (Scotland), July 29: Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the men’s 60kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Botswana’s Treasure Moremi by a unanimous decision in the quarterfinal on Wednesday, assuring India of another medal.

Sachin produced a commanding performance from the start, landing a powerful left hook early in the opening round and controlling the pace of the bout.

Despite a brief stoppage after Moremi’s dressing came off near his right eye, the Indian boxer remained composed and won the first round unanimously, with all five judges scoring in his favour.

Sachin continued his dominance in the second round, with his quick combinations and sharp left hooks troubling the Botswana boxer. The judges again awarded the round unanimously to the Indian.

With the semifinal spot within reach, Sachin maintained control in the final round and comfortably completed the bout to secure a unanimous decision victory.

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Sachin, who had earlier defeated Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England’s William Hewitt in the tournament, will now face Wales’ Owain Harris-Allan in the semifinal on Friday.

A win in the semifinal will take Sachin into the gold medal bout.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian boxers Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary also secured semifinal berths.

Arundhati entered the women’s 70kg semifinals after defeating New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson, while Sakshi advanced to the women’s 51kg semifinals after defeating Northern Ireland’s Caitlyn Fryers with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision.

India has so far won 12 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, including two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals.

India’s medallists include Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women’s shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Gulveer Singh, Harjinder Kaur, Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver medals), and Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K. Shyla and Jhandu Kumar (bronze medals).

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