'Sab Ek Jaise Lagte Hain': Delhi Capitals Fan Mistakes Rovman Powell For Lungi Ngidi In Viral Airport Encounter | X @jeene2yarr

A hilarious airport encounter involving Rovman Powell is taking social media by storm after a fan mistakenly identified the Kolkata Knight Riders star as a completely different cricketer.

In the now-viral video, a Delhi Capitals supporter can be seen excitedly approaching Powell at an airport and requesting a selfie. The cricketer graciously agreed and posed for a selfie video with the fan, who appeared thrilled to be meeting a professional IPL player in person.

However, the interaction took an unexpected turn moments later. As the two recorded the selfie video together, the fan enthusiastically referred to the cricketer as “Lungi Ngidi.”

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The comment immediately caught Powell's attention, and he stepped slightly away from the frame before politely correcting the fan, “No, I'm Rovman Powell.” Realising the mix-up, the fan abruptly stopped recording, creating an awkward yet humorous moment that has now gone viral across social media platforms.

For the unversed, Rovman Powell represents the West Indies at the international level and featured for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Known for his explosive batting and power-hitting abilities, Powell has become a familiar face in franchise cricket leagues around the world.

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Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi is a South African fast bowler who has represented the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He is widely recognised for his pace and wicket-taking ability across formats.

As the video continues to circulate online, social media users have jokingly summed up the incident with the popular phrase, “Sab ek jaise lagte hain,” turning the awkward mix-up into one of the internet’s latest cricket-related viral moments.