'Sab Chup Hogaye Kya?': Musheer Khan's Spot-On Mimicry Of Shreyas Iyer Leaves PBKS Camp In Splits Amid IPL 2026; Video

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A hilarious moment from the Punjab Kings camp has gone viral during IPL 2026, as young cricketer Musheer Khan was seen mimicking his captain Shreyas Iyer during a team flight, leaving teammates in splits.

In the now widely circulated video, Musheer can be heard saying, “Sab chup hogaye kya?” in a tone strikingly similar to Iyer’s, perfectly capturing the skipper’s style of addressing the team. The mimicry appeared so spot-on that it immediately grabbed the attention of players seated nearby, many of whom burst into laughter at the young batter’s antics.

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The light-hearted exchange showcased the relaxed and cheerful atmosphere within the Punjab Kings camp. Known for his calm yet authoritative presence, Shreyas Iyer has often been seen interacting closely with teammates, and Musheer’s playful impersonation reflected both familiarity and camaraderie within the squad.

The clip has since gone viral across social media platforms, with fans praising Musheer Khan’s comic timing and confidence. While performances on the field remain the top priority, moments like these offer a refreshing glimpse into the lighter side of cricketers’ lives, making them even more relatable to fans.