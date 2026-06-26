SA W Vs NED W: Tazmin Brits Hammers 63-Balls 100 As South Africa Dominate Netherlands In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Tazmin Brits Smashes Century As South Africa Dominate Netherlands In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | X

South Africa Women's Team batter Tazmin Brits scored a brilliant unbeaten century to put her team in complete control against Netherlands Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. This is her maiden century in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Opening the batting, Brits reached her hundred in just 63 balls and helped South Africa post a commanding 183/1 in 18.3 overs. Tazmin reached her ton after hitting a massive six while she was batting on her individual score of 94 runs.

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Brits played attacking cricket from the start and remained unbeaten on 101. Her innings included 15 fours and a six as she kept the scoreboard moving throughout the innings. She found good support from captain Laura Wolvaardt at the top before adding another valuable partnership with Annerie Dercksen, who was unbeaten on 25 from only 11 balls.

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The Netherlands struggled to stop the flow of runs after choosing to bowl first. Hannah Landheer picked up the only wicket for her side, while the rest of the bowling attack found it difficult to contain South Africa's batters.

Brits' century came at the right time for South Africa as they looked to strengthen their position in the tournament. Her knock gave the team a strong total to defend and put the pressure firmly on the Netherlands heading into the run chase.