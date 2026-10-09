SA vs AUS 1st Test: Nic Maddinson's Remarkable Journey From Testicular Cancer And Chemotherapy To A 33-Ball Duck On Test Return

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Australian cricketer Nic Maddinson's return to Test cricket is a story of resilience, recovery and an unexpected record. On Friday, October 9, Maddinson returned to Australia's Test side against South Africa in Durban after battling testicular cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. However, his comeback innings ended in an unwanted milestone as he was dismissed for a 33-ball duck, having faced 33 deliveries without scoring. Despite the disappointing start, his journey back to the international stage remains remarkable.

Maddinson's battle began last year when he discovered a lump on his body. Scans revealed testicular cancer, and he underwent immediate surgery to remove it. However, further tests seven weeks later delivered more devastating news: the cancer had spread to parts of his abdominal lymph nodes and lungs. The diagnosis turned his life upside down, forcing the Australian batter to put cricket on hold and focus on his health.

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The challenge was even more difficult for his family. Maddinson's wife, Bianca, was pregnant with their second child when he began chemotherapy. She quit her job as a dentist to care for their toddler son while Maddinson underwent treatment. His daily routine revolved around hospital visits, exhaustion and recovery. He would spend hours at the hospital, usually from around 11 am to 4 pm, before returning home to sleep, force himself to eat dinner and struggle through another disrupted night. The treatment took a significant physical and emotional toll on the family.

Maddinson completed chemotherapy on July 14, 2025, but his road to recovery was far from over. He had to wait another two months before doctors cleared him to resume full training. Gradually, he rebuilt his fitness and returned to competitive cricket, eventually earning an unexpected opportunity to represent Australia again. Following the birth of his second son, Wilder, Maddinson was able to look ahead with renewed gratitude for his health and family. He has also urged people to get checked if they notice anything unusual in their bodies.

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Nic Maddinson's Fairytale Test Comeback Ends In Record 33-Ball Duck

His return to the Test side against South Africa marked his first appearance in first-class cricket in 579 days, having last played in March 2025. The gap was reported to be the longest period an Australian men's cricketer had gone without playing first-class cricket before featuring in a Test match. While his selection was a major personal milestone, his innings did not unfold as he would have hoped. Maddinson battled for 33 deliveries before his knock ended without a run, creating an unwanted record for an Australian Test opener in the 21st century.

Although the 33-ball duck will feature in the record books, it cannot define Maddinson's comeback. His journey from a cancer diagnosis and gruelling chemotherapy to regaining his place in Australia's Test team is a powerful reminder of the challenges athletes face away from the spotlight. For Maddinson, returning to the field after such a difficult period was an achievement in itself. The runs did not come in Durban, but his presence in the Australian Test side marked the culmination of a long and hard-fought journey back to cricket.