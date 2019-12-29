Ruthless in-and-outside ring 8 Mary beats junior rival Nikhat Zareen; denies handshake after bout, spills ‘bad words’

New Delhi: Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen in an intense and ill-tempered trial bout here on Saturday to make the Indian boxing team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China.

In a bout which featured very few clear punches, the 36-year-old Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 against the 23-year-old former junior world champion to make the squad. Tension was palpable inside the boxing hall before and after the bout owing to the bitter row triggered by Zareen's public demand for a trial.

Words were exchanged between the boxers during the bout and outside the ring, and a few representatives from Zareen's home state Telangana's boxing association cried foul once the result was declared. The two also didn't shake hands after the fight and Mary Kom rebuffed Zareen's attempt at a hug.

The others making up the five-women squad are former World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg), two-time World Championships bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Asian Champion Pooja Rani (75kg).

In an enticing battle between youth and experience, it was youth which prevailed as Sakshi upset 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather to start the final day of the women’s boxing trials. Sakshi had earlier shown her prowess in her win over World Championships quarter finalists Manisha Moun and continued that momentum to dash Lather’s hopes.

Simranjit, who dazzled in a flawless win over Pavitra yesterday, staved off a stiff challenge from former world champion Sarita Devi to secure her place in 60kg.