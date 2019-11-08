Rustomjee-MDFA League: Millat FA score narrow win

Mumbai: A determined Millat FA did well to carve out a narrow 1-0 win against FSI-Sea View Sports Club in an Elite Division match of this years' Rustomjee-MDFA League and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Thursday.

Striker Abu Razeen Patel scored the lone goal of the match in the first minute of the second half, which tunred out to be the match winner for Millat FA and pocket the three points.

Earlier, Abhinav Sebastian notched up a fine hat-trick to power Air India U-19 to a convincing 4-0 win over Beniza XI Football Club in a first round match of the Mohammed Hussain Memorial knockout football tournament for Super Division clubs. Besides Sebastian’s efforts striker Keegan Pinto netted the fourth goal to complete Air India’s winning margin.

In another match, Reserve Bank of India and RSF Sports Club ‘B’ shared points and in a 1-1 encounter. Prabhakar Shanmugan scored for Reserve Bank while Suraj Thummar scored the equaliser for RSF Sports Club.

Results

Super Division knockout (1st round): Air India Under-19: 4 (Abhinav Sebastian 3, Keegan Pinto) bt Veniza XI FC 0; Reserve Bank of India: 1 (Prabhakar Shanmugan) drew with RSF Sports Club ‘B’: 1 (Suraj Thummar).

Elite Div: Millat FA: 1 (Abu Razeen Patel) bt FSI-Sea View SC: 0

SASA Inter-school football

After holding their first inter-school athletic meet for boys and girls from international curriculum schools (IB, IGSE, CAIE) last year, The Schools Association for Sports And Athletics ( SASA ), will be organizing their first inter-school football tournament for boys in the age groups of 14, 12, 10 and 8 at Lions Municipal Sports Complex, Santacruz (West), from November 12.

For further details, Balkrishna Kadam the organising director, may be contacted on 9167467796/9869255284.

Ashish Goel, the President of SASA, said: “Last year, we had organized Inter-school athletic meet at Somaiya schools ground at Ghatkopar (East), which proved to be a roaring success, ’’ adding " this time we decided to to go for schools football."