Rustomjee-MDFA League: Determined GM Sports snatch narrow 2-1 win

Mumbai: GM Sports Club were a determined lot and managed to carve out a hard-fought 2-1 win against Kenkre FC in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 at the Cooperage ground on Sunday.

In a toe-to-toe encounter between two balanced teams, GM Sports Club wrested the advantage with a 10th-minute strike by Harsh Rall, who scored from a snap effort to give his team a slender 1-0 advantage.

Kenkre FC fought back and did well to cancel out GM Sports lead when striker Yash Mhatre scored in the 43rd minute as the teams went into the break on level terms.

However, soon after resumption, GM Sports were lucky to regain the lead when Kenkre FC defender Aadil Ansari scored an own goal. Thereafter, GM Sports defended well to deny Kenkre from scoring the equaliser.

Elite Div: GM Sports Club 2 (Harsh Rall 10th, Aadil Ansari-OG 48th) beat Kenkre FC 1 (Yash Mhatre 43rd).