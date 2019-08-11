Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020: Omkar Sawant strikes it rich for IDBI Bank

Mumbai: A four-goal blitz from striker Omkar Sawant inspired IDBI Bank to record a big 7-4 win against Jupiter SC in a high-scoring First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Sunday.

Ashwin Menon, Shubham Mangde and Kalpesh Wagh were th other contributors for te winner. Jupiter SC scored through Ashishkumar Dantala’s doubles strikes and one each from Krishna Bharalli and Pratik Panchal.

In another third division encounter Ruffians SC scored twice once each through Waqaas Khan and Asif Gayatar against Holy Magi Church

Results

First Div: IDBI Bank: 7 (O Sawant 4, A Menon, S Mangde, K Wagh) bt Jupiter SC: 4 (A Dantala 2, K Bharalli, P Panchal). III Div: Young Boys: 4 (A Khan 2, A Sayed, Fi Amin) bt Buddha Vihar Seva Samiti 0. Ruffians SC: 2 (W Khan, A Gayatar) bt Holy Magi Church: 0.

- FPJ Sports Desk