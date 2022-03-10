Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya writes ‘No War’ on her shoe as she advances to the second round of Indian Wells

Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya won her match against Harmony Tan of France at Indian Wells as the latter retired trailing 6-2, 1-0.

She joined the chorus of Russian athletes speaking out against her country's invasion of Ukraine by writing the words ‘No War’ on her shoe.

Prominent Russian athletes are making it clear they are against the war in Ukraine.

From new world tennis No 1 Daniil Medvedev to ice hockey star Alex Ovechkin, some of the country’s most prominent sportsmen and women have spoken out against the action taken by Putin.

ALSO READ Pakistan team management had asked to curate dead pitch for first Australia Test at Rawalpindi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:49 AM IST