Rupa Gurunath set to become TNCA President

Chennai: Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, is all set to be elected the first woman President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) at its 87th AGM here on Thursday.

As the filing of nominations came to a close on Wednesday at 5 pm, Rupa Gurunath's was the only nomination filed for the post of President, whose election should be announced on the floor of the house as per TNCA norms. Rupa is the wife of Gurunath Meiyappan, who was banned for life for indulging in spot fixing in the cash rich IPL.

The TNCA's Executive meeting on Sunday decided to hold the elections on September 26. The need to complete the TNCA elections before September 28 deadline as per the Supreme Court directive forced the association to quicken proceedings.