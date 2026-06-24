'Runs, Records Aur Leadership…': Shikhar Dhawan Pens Heartfelt Message As Rohit Sharma Receives Padma Shri

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Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated fellow Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma after the latter was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, praising his achievements and leadership in a heartfelt message on social media.

Taking to X, Dhawan wrote, "Runs, records aur leadership… sab ka ek khoobsurat reward :clap: Congratulations Rohit Sharma on receiving the Padma Shri. Bahut badhiya aur poori tarah se deserved." The message quickly resonated with fans, many of whom celebrated the camaraderie shared by two of India's most successful opening batters.

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Dhawan and Rohit forged one of India's most formidable opening partnerships across formats, playing crucial roles in several memorable campaigns. Their understanding at the top of the order was instrumental in India's success in major ICC tournaments, with the duo often laying strong foundations through their aggressive yet composed batting approach.

Rohit's Padma Shri recognition adds another milestone to an illustrious career marked by prolific run-scoring, multiple records and successful leadership stints. Widely regarded as one of the finest white-ball batters of his generation, Rohit has led India to significant triumphs while continuing to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

Dhawan's congratulatory message reflected the respect Rohit commands among his peers and highlighted the significance of the national honour. As tributes continue to pour in from the cricketing fraternity, the Padma Shri stands as a fitting acknowledgment of Rohit's immense contribution to Indian cricket.