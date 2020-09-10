'Run As One’ virtual movement raises over one crore for pandemic-hit families

Launched on Independence Day 2020, Sunfeast India Run As One, India’s largest citizen-led movement aimed at Indians and Indophiles all over the world, enters its last mile achieving significant success.

With Social Impact as its core pillar, since its launch, the initiative has raised a whopping INR 1.18 crores in support of families impacted by the ongoing pandemic and continues to gain momentum.

Envisioned by Procam International, championed by ITC Foods Sunfeast Biscuits, powered by GiveIndia and strengthened by Fit India; this unique initiative aims to break new grounds and finish on a record high, as registrations and fundraising continue up till 30th September 2020.

Sunfeast India Run As One showcases the power of the collective – it’s a beacon of hope and goodness. A simple act of REGISTERING ONLINE is a ‘step forward’ in support of the less fortunate.

How to contribute

- The registrations ranging from Rs 99 (Change Maker) to Rs 499 (Change Leader) and Rs 999 (Change Champion) have not only given an opportunity to involve themselves in rebuilding lives, they have also earned exciting gratifications as per the registration category, acknowledging their contribution.

- As a token of gratitude and appreciation for participants registering; undertaking an activity or pledging a distance until 11th September 2020, rewards include a specially designed e-certificate of recognition, autographed by youth icon Tiger Shroff and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, participation e-bib, customised medals and a unique commemorative bib

Citizens with an earnest intent to help and impact a person’s livelihood, can join the movement and continue to contribute from 12th to 30th September 2020.

- At Rs 100, participants will receive a specially designed e-certificate, autographed by youth icon Tiger Shroff and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge and a participation e-bib.

- Furthermore, in addition to the e-certificate and e-bib; participants registering at Rs 600 and Rs 2500 will get an opportunity to own exclusive memorabilia; a personalised framed certificate and a uniquely designed Change Champion commemorative lapel pin respectively. This lapel pin will serve as a sparkling testament to the difference made by individuals when it mattered most!

Commenting on the support to the movement, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD. Procam International said, “The ongoing pandemic has hit us hard in many ways. Apart from the immediate impact on health, the consequential hindrance to economic activities has put over 140 million informal workers' livelihoods at stake. We wanted them to know that they are not alone. As citizens we hear their plight and have come forward to lend a helping hand. This was the simple thought behind Sunfeast India Run As One. It is heartening for all of us to see that the movement has touched a chord in the hearts of millions. We urge every Indian to continue this support by registering as this is clearly the need of our times; #LivelihoodsMatter.”

With every registration, directly contributing and impacting a person’s life, the proceeds will be disbursed via GiveIndia directly to 100+ NGO’s working at the last mile in the rehabilitation of the economically impacted families across the country. The beneficiary communities include migrants, tribals and artisans, people with disabilities, rural women, elderly, farmers and farm workers, LGBTQ community and individuals dependent on sports.

ER Ashok Kumar, President GiveIndia, said, “It is a proud and heart-warming moment for us. The dark side of the pandemic has been illuminated with one ray of hope- humanity. And the success of Sunfeast India Run As One is yet another feather in that cap. We are overwhelmed to see the response of people who have come together to rebuild Covid-hit India. We, at GiveIndia, are honoured to be a part of India's biggest virtual movement. This is only the beginning, together we shall walk India into a better tomorrow, there are miles to go before we sleep,”.

Talking about the initiative, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer – Biscuits and Cakes, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, "It is indeed humbling to witness widespread engagement from individuals and corporates alike. The collective participation from such a large number of citizens has further demonstrated their commitment to support the vulnerable sections of society, especially during these challenging times. I am confident that the financial aid raised will go a long way in making a meaningful contribution in helping those distressed and impacted during this crisis”.

Ever step counts in this initiative which endeavours to effectively help and support those individuals and families which have been severely impacted and economically distressed due to the pandemic.”

Sunfeast India Run As One is the only citizen-led movement in 2020 with an incredible diaspora of celebrities, athletes, business leaders and change makers, who have pledged to participate, while encouraging fellow Indians and Indophiles across the globe to join in. This has been evident on several high-profile social media handles.

With community, social impact and wellness at the heart of the movement, it has gathered steam, propelled by names such as Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra, Padma Shri Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Padma Shri Vijay Amritraj, and Olympian Marathoner Nitendra Singh Rawat.

India Cricketers Amit Mishra, Shikha Pandey and Paralympic swimming sensation Niranjan Mukundan too have joined in, along with silver screen stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Athiya Shetty, Kajal Agarwal, Rahul Bose and Milind Soman.

The initiative is grateful for the support of prestigious brands – Google, PhonePe, PUMA, FAST&UP, Republic TV, Radio One, Fever FM, BW Business world and Exchange4media.