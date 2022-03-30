Rs 32,890cr…that’s the base price BCCI has set for IPL media rights

The BCCI has reportedly set a combined base price of Rs 32,890cr (USD 4.35 Billion approx) for the media rights of the IPL.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian board has kept the option of increasing the number of games going forward, but the Invitation To Tender (ITT) document which the BCCI started selling from Wednesday (March 30), reserves the price of different bundles basing on the current format of 10 teams and 74 games.

As reported, this time around there is no option of a composite bid through which Star Sports, incidentally, had bagged the rights of the current 2018-22 cycle.

According to information from the ITT, Bundle A is for the India sub-continent television rights and the base price in this category is Rs 49 crore per game. Cumulatively, it would add up to Rs 18,130 crore for five years and that will be the starting point in the e-auction in this classification.

Bundle B is for the digital rights and the base price here is Rs 33 crore per game. For five years, the calculation is Rs 12,210 crore and that will be the starting point in this set of rights at the auction.

Bundle C which comprises 18 games and the reserve price in this cluster is Rs 16 crore per game. At 74 games per season and calculated for five years, the price of this bundle is Rs 1440 crore. The non-exclusive 18 games are the opening match, four play-offs and the night games of the double headers. This bundle is only for the OTT players and only one player can buy this bundle.

The fourth and final bundle is for the rest of the world and the base price is Rs 3 crore per game. The combined value of the reserve price is Rs 1110 crore for five years and the winning player will have both television and digital rights outside of the Indian subcontinent.

The auction will take place on June 12.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:15 PM IST