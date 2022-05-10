RR's Shimron Hetmyer becomes a father, shares the cutest post

Shimron Hetmyer has become a father for the first time and he broke the good news on Tuesday morning (May 10).

The Rajasthan Royals batter took to his Instagram story and shared an adorable video of himself playing with his toddler.

Shimron Hetmyer shared this adorable post | Photo: Instagram

“Hey world welcome out bundle of job, tequila_goddess_nu I love you so much,” read the caption of the story.

Hetmyer had left the Rajasthan Royals camp midway through the IPL campaign to attend the birth of his first child. He flew off to Guyana on Sunday (May 8) and is expected to join the squad soon.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:29 AM IST