RR VS SRH: Pat Cummins Wins Toss, Opts To Field First As SRH Captain Plays First Game Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins returned to the mix for the game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Cummins ended SRH's run of losing the toss and opted to field first against Parag & Co. Cummins' return sees Dilshan Madhushanka move out, with Praful Hinge replacing Harsh Dubey.

"We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, try and see what we have to chase down. I feel really fresh, it has been while, I have good preparation, body feels well. He's fantastic, four wins in the first 7 games, he played that SRH game - bold, fearless style of cricket. We know the pitch really well in Hyderabad. This is the first game here for both teams, it will be a challenge. I come in for Madushanka. Hinge comes in for Harsh," Cummins said at the toss.

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RR vs SRH Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga