RR VS RCB: Captain Rajat Patidar Smashes Stunning 40-Ball 63 To Rescue RCB In Guwahati After Collapse | VIDEO

RCB captain Rajat Patidar led his team from the front in a stunning counter-attacking innings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. After a rain delayed start, the defending champions suffered an early collapse. However, Patidar held the innings together with a fine half-century to keep his side in the game.

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RCB were put into bat after Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss in Guwahati. The visitors lost Phil Salt early, while Ravi Bishnoi triggered a middle overs collapse to leave RCB reeling.