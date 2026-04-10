RR VS RCB: Captain Rajat Patidar Smashes Stunning 40-Ball 63 To Rescue RCB In Guwahati After Collapse | VIDEO

RCB captain Rajat Patidar led his team from the front in a stunning counter-attacking innings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. After a rain delayed start, the defending champions suffered an early collapse. However, Patidar held the innings together with a fine half-century to keep his side in the game.
RCB were put into bat after Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss in Guwahati. The visitors lost Phil Salt early, while Ravi Bishnoi triggered a middle overs collapse to leave RCB reeling.