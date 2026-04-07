RR VS MI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Quick-Fire 77 To Clinch Orange Cap, Powers Rajasthan To Mammoth 150 In 11 Overs

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his second consecutive half-century of the IPL 2026 with a blistering innings against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. The Rajasthan left-hander smoked a stunning 77 off just 32 balls to clinch a lead in the Orange Cap race. The Royals, riding Jaiswal's innings, smashed a mammoth 150 in just 11 overs.

Jaiswal set the tone for the Rajasthan Royals in the first over of the innings. The left-hander smashed Deepak Chahar for 22 with a flurry of boundaries to signal his intent. Alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the duo posted the third fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching 58/0 at the 3-over mark.