Royal Western Indian Turf Club auction attracts 84 horses from across stables in country

Mumbai: Eighteen horses were sold out of the 37 paraded in the ring, on the opening day of the Royal Western Indian Turf Club auction, which was held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, here on Monday.

The two-day auction has attracted 84 horses from across the stables in the country out of the 142 who entered for sale. The remaining 47 will be paraded in the ring on Tuesday when the auction begins at 4 pm.