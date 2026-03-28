Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Honour 11 Fans Killed In June 4 Tragedy With Special Tribute |

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4.

As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match.

In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family.