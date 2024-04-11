Rourkela Man Etches His Name In Guinness World Record By Running 12 Hours on Treadmill

Representative Image | Pixabay

A 34-year-old runner named Sumit Kumar based in Rourkela has created a Guinness World Record by running the greatest distance on a manual treadmill for a staggering 12 hours. It has emerged that Sumit's goal was to run on the instrument for 12 hours without touching the machine and cover a distance of 65 kms.

Sumit notably started the run from 8:15 am and continued it till 8:20 pm on March 12th in Basanti Pathagar premises, and the video of the same emerged on Guinness World Records website. The Guinness World Records also issued him a certificate after verifying the video.

Sumit Kumar Singh from Rourkela, #Odisha sets a ‘Guinness World Record’ for running on a trade-mill for 12 hours and covering 68.04 km.



Here is the link from Guinness Website. - https://t.co/ai9g6EQifQ pic.twitter.com/pwCLDZjM2i — Manas Muduli🇮🇳 (@manas_muduli) April 11, 2024

"The greatest distance run on a manual treadmill in 12 hours (male) is 68.04 km (42.27 mi) and was achieved by Sumit Kumar Singh (India) in Rourkela, Odisha, India on March 12th, 2024.

It's worth noting that Sumit Kumar is also the custodian of most marathon distances covered in 30 days, created in 2023. The 34-year-old completed a staggering 33 marathons, accomplishing a distance of 1392.6 kms. The record has seen his name getting etched by the International Book of Records.

"My main objective is to make people beyond the age of 30 aware of fitness and mental health" - Sumit Kumar

Kumar revealed that one of his main motives in life is to feature for India in the 24 hours world championship. As quoted by The Times of India, he claimed:

"I am delighted after creating a Guinness world record. My main objective is to make people beyond the age of 30 aware of fitness and mental health issues. People in this age group struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle. My aim is also to represent India in the 24 hours world championship."