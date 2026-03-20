'Room Mai Practice Karke...': Ravindra Jadeja's Hilarious Remark Goes Viral As Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Him During Rajasthan Royals' Training Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Rajasthan Royals/X

The IPL 2026 buzz is gathering pace, and a light-hearted moment from the Rajasthan Royals camp has caught fans’ attention. During a practice session, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made an immediate impact by smashing his very first delivery while facing Ravindra Jadeja in the nets.

Amused by the audacious stroke, Jadeja couldn’t resist a witty remark, saying, “Room mai practice karke aaya hai” (He must have practiced in his room). The comment quickly went viral, perfectly capturing the fun and competitive spirit within the camp.

Jaiswal’s confident shot underlined his growing stature as one of the most exciting young batters in the league. Known for his fearless approach, the left-hander looked in fine touch, sending an early message ahead of the season.

For Rajasthan Royals, such moments are encouraging as they prepare for a crucial IPL campaign. The blend of experienced players and rising stars appears to be creating a positive environment, with camaraderie and intensity going hand in hand.

As IPL 2026 approaches, this playful exchange between Jadeja and Jaiswal has added a touch of humor while also hinting at the fierce competition fans can expect in the tournament.