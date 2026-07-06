 Ronaldo Fever At Wimbledon! Flavio Cobolli Celebrates Victory With CR7's Iconic 'SIUU' Ahead Of Spain Vs Portugal Clash | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRonaldo Fever At Wimbledon! Flavio Cobolli Celebrates Victory With CR7's Iconic 'SIUU' Ahead Of Spain Vs Portugal Clash | VIDEO

Ronaldo Fever At Wimbledon! Flavio Cobolli Celebrates Victory With CR7's Iconic 'SIUU' Ahead Of Spain Vs Portugal Clash | VIDEO

Italian tennis ace Flavio Cobolli recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUU' celebration after defeating Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon on Monday. Cobolli later admitted that he was happy to finish the match early in the hopes of watching the Spain vs Portugal game at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Ronaldo Fever At Wimbledon! Flavio Cobolli Celebrates Victory With CR7's Iconic 'SIUU' Ahead Of Spain Vs Portugal Clash | VIDEO

Flavio Cobolli hit the iconic 'SIUU' celebration after clinching a win over Alex de Minar in the Wimbledon Round of 16 clash on Monday. The Italian sealed a straight sets victory and created Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic pose to celebrate another landmark win of his career. Cobolli later admitted that he was happy to seal the win quickly and be able to watch the Spain vs Portugal game later.

“There is the World Cup, and I want to see Spain and Portugal. I hope that I can go early to the house, but first we have to find one. Because actually, we don’t have a house,” he said after the match.

Flavio Cobolli continued his impressive Wimbledon run by defeating Alex de Minaur 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight year. The 24-year-old became only the third Italian man after Nicola Pietrangeli and Jannik Sinner to make multiple Wimbledon quarterfinals, producing a composed display against the Australian in two hours and 34 minutes.

Cobolli, who reached his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros earlier this year, will next face Grigor Dimitrov or Arthur Fery for a place in the semifinals. Despite trailing by a break in both the second and third sets, the World No. 10 fought back with aggressive shot-making and sharp angles before admitting he was pleased to finish quickly so he could conserve energy—and catch the FIFA World Cup match later in the evening.

Read Also
Bengaluru's Puneeth Manohar And Srishti Kiran Set For Historic U-14 Wimbledon Debuts At All England...
Bengaluru's Puneeth Manohar And Srishti Kiran Set For Historic U-14 Wimbledon Debuts At All England...

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action as his Portugal side face a winner takes all clash against Iberian rivals Spain. Ronaldo had famously scored a hat-trick against Spain the last time these two teams met in a FIFA World Cup clash and the 41-year-old will hope to repeat some of the heroics on Monday.

Follow us on