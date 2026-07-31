Cristiano Ronaldo/David Beckham/Instagram

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow have produced one of the most unexpected talking points, with India fielding athletes named Ronaldo and David Beckham in track cycling. While the names instantly remind fans of two of football's greatest icons, the duo are actually Indian cyclists Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, who have been making waves on the national circuit for years.

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, who hails from Manipur, is one of India's top sprint cyclists and created history by becoming the first Indian to win an individual silver medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships. Interestingly, despite his name, he was actually named after Brazilian legend Ronaldinho rather than Cristiano Ronaldo. His explosive performances have made him one of India's brightest medal hopes in track cycling.

Alongside him is David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, another talented cyclist who has established himself as one of India's fastest riders. Beckham has earned multiple national titles and set national records in sprint events, living up to his famous name with remarkable performances on the velodrome rather than the football pitch.

The pair represented India in the men's team sprint qualifying event at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, where their names quickly went viral across social media. Fans from around the world initially believed football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham were somehow linked to the Commonwealth Games before discovering the fascinating story behind India's cycling stars.

Although the duo ultimately finished seventh in the qualifying round, their appearance has generated massive global attention for Indian cycling. Beyond the viral headlines, Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo continue to inspire the next generation of cyclists, proving that while they may share names with football legends, they are creating a legacy entirely their own on the track.