Ronaldinho Fake Passport Controversy: Brazilian star released from prison, under luxury house arrest

Brazilian Football star Ronaldinho has been released from a high-security prison in Paraguay and now placed under house arrest as investigation continue over his fake passport.

The retired ace was jailed alongwith his brother Roberto de Assis, a former AC Milan, PSG player on March 6 after the duo entered Paraguay with false passports.

The two have now been ordered to serve house arrest at the luxury Palmaroga hotel in Asuncion after more than a month behind bars.

They have also been told by authorities to pay bail of around £650,000 each.

When issuing the ruling, Judge Gustavo Amarilla was reported by mirror.co.uk as saying: "I decided to put them in house arrest because the investigation is now well advanced, differently from the situation one month ago."

Ronaldinho, 40, had his Brazilian passport seized at home due to an investigation into alleged environmental crimes, but the document was returned to him in September.