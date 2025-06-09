Roland Garros 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz Sparks Stunning Comeback To Retain Title

Carlos Alcaraz. | (Image Credits: X)

Carlos Alcaraz pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Slams history on Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner in a five-set epic to win Roland Garros 2025 finals. The 22-year-old Spainard triumphed 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-2), saving three championship points and becoming the ninth man in the Open Era to rally from two sets down in a major final.

The final, lasing five hours and 29 minutes, was the longest in Roland Garros History and a dramatic new chapter in a riveting rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner. Meeting in a major final for the first time, both players showcased world-class tennis but it was Alcaraz's grit that ultimately made the difference.

Trailing 3-5 0/40 in the fourth set, Alcaraz saved three championship points before storming back to level the match. After failing to serve out the contest at 5-4 in the fifth, he regrouped and dominated the match tiebreak, sealing the win under immense pressure.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the third player to achieve massive feat

The victory gave Alcaraz his second French Open title and fifth major overall, thereby maintaining a perfect 5-0 record in Grand Slam finals. He also became just the third man in history after Gustavo Kuerten and Rafael Nadal to defend his crown successfully. Alcaraz now also leads the Lexus ATP Head 2 Head series against Sinner 8-4 and extended his win tally to a Tour-Leading 37. With his victory, he becomes the first player born in the 2000s to claim 20 tour-level titles.

Despite the loss on Sunday, Sinner has retained his spot at the top of PIF ATP Rankings with a healthy lead of 230 points.