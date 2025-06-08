Roland Garros 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Roars After Forcing Final vs Jannik Sinner Into 5th Set; Video

Carlos Alcaraz. | (Image Credits: Roland Garros X)

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz let out a roar after forcing the Roland Garros 2025 final against Italy's Jannik Sinner into the fifth set on Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, Alcaraz's fired up reaction went viral after bouncing back following a tight fourth set that went into a tie-breaker.

Alcaraz and Sinner beat Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic, respectively, to qualify for the Roland Garros 2025 final. Sinner had won the first two sets to peg back the Spainard, who came roaring back to win the next two, thereby forcing a decider. At the time of writing this, Alcaraz had already taken a one-game lead in the fifth and final set.

Watch the below video as Alcaraz roars after forcing the match into a fifth set:

"I had to step up and play the best tennis" - Jannik Sinner

After beating 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the semi-final, Sinner couldn't stop praising the veteran for being the role model that he is. The Italian stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. It shows again what a role model for all of us, especially for young players. What he is doing is incredible. We are so lucky to see him play high-level tennis."

However, Sinner will need to bring more than his A-game to beat Alcaraz's resolve in the ongoing final.