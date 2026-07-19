Rohit Sharma's Retirement Speculation Grows As Ritika Sajdeh Arrives At Lord's For IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | Video

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Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, arrived at Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of the third and final ODI between India and England on Sunday. Her arrival has caught attention amid the intense speculation surrounding Rohit's ODI future.

The veteran opener has been at the centre of retirement buzz ahead of the series decider. Reports had suggested that the Lord's ODI could potentially be Rohit's last appearance for India in the 50-over format, although the BCCI has dismissed the speculation and maintained that he remains a key player.

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Rohit has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, making ODI cricket his only remaining international format. The 39-year-old's recent scores of 11 and 26 in the first two matches of the series have further intensified discussions over his future.

With India and England level at 1-1, the third ODI at the iconic venue is a crucial series decider. All eyes are on Rohit as fans eagerly await his performance amid the ongoing retirement chatter.

Ritika's presence at Lord's added further interest to the build-up to the highly anticipated contest. As Rohit takes the field, fans will be hoping to see the 'Hitman' deliver a memorable performance and silence the speculation surrounding his ODI career.