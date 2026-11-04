Rohit Sharma's Nightmare Start! Hitman Falls For A Duck After Mitchell Santner Takes Sensational Diving Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video

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India suffered an early setback during their chase against New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, as Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply by Kyle Jamieson. The Indian opener's stay at the crease came to an end after Mitchell Santner pulled off a sensational diving catch at mid-off.

The dismissal came when Jamieson bowled a fuller delivery outside the off stump, getting the ball to shape away from Rohit. The Indian batter attempted to punch it down the ground but failed to time his shot properly as the ball held up on the surface. Instead of travelling along the ground, the ball went slightly uppishly towards mid-off.

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