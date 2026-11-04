Rohit Sharma's 'Magic Arm' Runs Out Daryl Mitchell With Lightning-Fast Throw During IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video

Rohit Sharma's 'Magic Arm' Runs Out Daryl Mitchell With Lightning-Fast Throw | X

Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a sensational fielding effort during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. The former Indian captain showcased his trademark quick reflexes and accurate throwing arm to produce a crucial run-out, leaving the New Zealand camp stunned.

The dismissal came during Axar Patel's over when the left-arm spinner bowled a full delivery on middle stump. Glenn Phillips tucked the ball towards the on-side and immediately called for a quick single. However, Rohit had other plans as he charged towards the ball in a flash and collected it before the batters could comfortably complete the run.

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Rohit Sharma's 'Magic Arm' Runs Out Daryl Mitchell With Lightning-Fast Throw

Showing remarkable presence of mind, Rohit fired a smart and accurate throw towards wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who swiftly removed the bails. Daryl Mitchell was left stranded outside his crease as India pulled off a brilliant run-out to get rid of one of New Zealand's key batters.

The dismissal was particularly significant for India, with Mitchell having established himself as a major threat against the Men in Blue across formats. Rohit's exceptional effort ensured India got the breakthrough they desperately needed, adding further pressure on the New Zealand batting lineup.

The moment also highlighted India's sharpness in the field as Shubman Gill's side looked to gain control of the opening ODI. Rohit's 'magic arm' had once again delivered a crucial breakthrough for the Men in Blue.