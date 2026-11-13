Rohit Sharma’s Cute Family Moment With Ritika, Samaira And Ahaan Wins The Internet | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma’s Cute Family Moment With Ritika, Samaira And Ahaan Wins The Internet |

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming family moment during the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. The match is being played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. A video of the special moment has caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Waves at Him

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Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their children, Samaira and Ahaan, were present at the stadium to support him. The family was seen enjoying the match from the stands. However, it was a sweet gesture from his daughter Samaira that stole the spotlight.

A video circulating on social media shows Samaira smiling and waving at her father during the match. She appeared happy to see Rohit on the field. The adorable moment quickly caught the attention of fans.

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Rohit Sharma has endured a disappointing run with the bat on India's ongoing tour of New Zealand. He scored a duck in the first ODI, managed just 23 runs in the second match and did not get an opportunity to bat in the rain-abandoned third ODI.

His struggles continued in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, where he was dismissed for another duck. Rohit has managed just 23 runs in three innings at an average of 7.66 on the tour.