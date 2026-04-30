Rohit Sharma Turns 39! Mumbai Indians Squad Apply Cake On Star Player's Face During Birthday Bash Amid IPL 2026 Season Buzz | Video

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Amid the high-pressure atmosphere of the Indian Premier League 2026, the Mumbai Indians camp took a moment to celebrate Rohit Sharma’s 39th birthday in heartwarming fashion.

In a video that quickly went viral, Rohit was seen cutting a cake surrounded by teammates and support staff, who cheered and clapped as the celebrations unfolded. The atmosphere was filled with smiles and laughter, offering a refreshing break from the intensity of the ongoing tournament.

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Adding a personal touch to the moment, Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was seen feeding him a piece of cake, drawing warm reactions from fans online. The celebration soon turned playful as teammates joined in, smearing cake on Rohit’s face, a common tradition in cricket dressing rooms.

The candid scenes highlighted the camaraderie within the Mumbai Indians squad, showcasing a lighter side of the team during a demanding season. Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes and reactions, appreciating the joyous moment and Rohit’s connection with his teammates.

As IPL 2026 progresses, moments like these not only boost team morale but also give fans a glimpse into the personal and celebratory side of their favorite cricketers.