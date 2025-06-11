Rohit Sharma May Be Replaced As ODI Skipper As Uncertainty Rises Amid Retirement Talks: Report

Rohit Sharma | Image: X

As Shubman Gill gears up to begin his tenure as India’s Test captain, a quiet storm may be brewing around India’s leadership in One Day Internationals. According to a report from Hindustan Times, there is uncertainty within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selection committee about Rohit’s future in the 50-over format.

The confusion largely stems from the belief that Rohit would step away from ODIs after lifting the Champions Trophy. A BCCI source while speaking to the media house said, "Quite frankly, a lot of us thought Rohit wanted to move away from the ODI format after winning the Champions Trophy. There have been no discussions between Rohit and the selectors over his ODI future,"

Rohit himself downplayed any such speculation after winning the Champions Trophy. In the post-final press conference he said, "I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure there are no rumours spread moving forward. Thank you so much,".

Despite Rohit’s statement, the silence between him and chief selector Ajit Agarkar has left the captaincy conversation in limbo. With the IPL 2025 commencing just two weeks after the Champions Trophy, there may simply not have been enough time for any formal discussions to take place.

Will Rohit Sharma step down as ODI skipper?

BCCI seems to be preparing for a transition. At 25, Shubman Gill is already being groomed for leadership, and Shreyas Iyer’s recent form has also put him in the conversation as a potential white-ball leader.

The bigger picture involves looking ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup, still over two years away. Rohit, who will be 40 by then, may face questions not just over captaincy but also his form and fitness for a spot in the playing XI.