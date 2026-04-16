Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction To Shreyas Iyer's Superhuman Catch Goes Viral | VIDEO

Shreyas Iyer had the cricket world in awe with his superhuman effort in the MI vs PBKS game at the Wankhede. Iyer leaped on the fence to pull off a relay catch to dismiss his opposite number Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, seated in the dugout next to Shreyas, were completely stunned and their reactions have now gone viral on social media.

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Shreyas goes flying; Rohit stunned

Shreyas Iyer jumped around 5 to 6 feet into the air and stopped the ball from crossing the boundary line for a six. In a display of brilliant athleticism, he grabbed the ball and threw it inside which went straight into the hands of Xavier Bartlett who was along side with him fielding on the boundary line.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar were sitting in the MI dugout, when Shreyas pulled off his superhuman effort. The duo looked at each other, absolutely stunned, as their Mumbai teammate celebrated his athletic effort.