Rohit Sharma Spotted Having Intense Phone Conversation At Airport Amid IND vs AFG ODI Series | Video

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Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma grabbed attention once again as he was spotted at the airport ahead of India's ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan. The veteran opener was seen engrossed in a lengthy phone conversation while making his way through the terminal, sparking curiosity among fans and cricket followers.

Videos and images circulating on social media showed Rohit appearing focused as he spoke on his phone before joining the rest of the Indian contingent. The sighting comes at a time when discussions surrounding the 39-year-old's role in India's ODI setup have intensified, particularly with the team beginning its preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

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Rohit's presence in the Afghanistan series has been one of the major talking points in recent weeks. Earlier reports had suggested uncertainty regarding his participation, but the seasoned batter has remained an important figure within the squad, both as a senior player and as a mentor to the younger generation led by captain Shubman Gill.

On the cricketing front, Rohit has shown encouraging signs ahead of the series. During training sessions leading up to the Afghanistan clashes, the veteran opener looked in good touch with the bat and spent considerable time working on his game in the nets.

As India continues its ODI campaign against Afghanistan, all eyes will remain on Rohit Sharma. Whether through his performances at the crease or his influence within the dressing room, the former skipper continues to be one of the most significant figures in Indian cricket.