Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer & Co. Arrive In Dharamshala Ahead Of ODI Series Against Afghanistan | Video

IANS/X

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Dharamshala ahead of its upcoming One-Day International against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played on June 13 at the picturesque HPCA Stadium. The arrival of the team has generated considerable excitement among local fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

After completing their previous assignment, the Indian squad traveled to the hill city and is expected to begin preparations immediately for the highly anticipated encounter. Players and support staff were seen arriving amid tight security arrangements, with several supporters welcoming the team upon arrival.

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The match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is expected to attract a large crowd, given the venue's reputation as one of the most scenic cricket grounds in the world.

India will be aiming to continue its strong form heading into the contest, while Afghanistan will look to challenge the hosts with its talented squad featuring several experienced international players. The fixture is expected to provide both teams with valuable match practice and an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations.

With just days remaining before the ODI, attention will now shift to training sessions and team preparations in Dharamshala. Fans will be hoping for an entertaining contest on June 13 as India and Afghanistan lock horns in what promises to be an exciting clash at the HPCA Stadium.