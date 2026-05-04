Rohit Sharma Returns At Wankhede After Injury Absence; Mumbai Indians Suffer Hardik Blow

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Mumbai Indians have been handed a big blow and a major boost for their must-win game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede on Monday. Former captain Rohit Sharma returns after a long injury absence, while captain Hardik Pandya misses out due to illness. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side in Hardik's absence.

"Hardik is not well tonight, so just going into his shoes. But yeah, the rest, everything is fine. There's definitely, Cobin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult and also our very own Rohit Sharma is back," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

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