Rohit Sharma Pulls Back From Hugging Kuldeep Yadav After Spotting Something On His T-Shirt During IND vs ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final; Video

rushiii_12/X

Former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment with spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Rohit, who arrived at the stadium to witness the high-voltage clash, quickly became the centre of attention during a fun off-field moment with Kuldeep. As the two met near the sidelines, Rohit appeared ready to greet the left-arm spinner with a hug. However, just as he stepped forward, he noticed something on Kuldeep’s T-shirt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The former Indian captain immediately pulled back, pointing toward the spot on Kuldeep’s shirt and breaking into laughter. Instead of going ahead with the hug, Rohit began joking with Kuldeep, teasing him about the mark on his T-shirt. Kuldeep, realizing what Rohit was referring to, also burst into laughter, turning the brief interaction into a playful exchange.

The cheerful moment was caught on camera and quickly made its way across social media platforms. Fans loved the candid interaction, praising the friendly bond between the two cricketers. Rohit’s humorous reaction and Kuldeep’s relaxed response added a light touch to the intense atmosphere surrounding the crucial semifinal clash.

IND vs ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final: Viral Video Captures Little Girl Adorably Singing National Anthem With Sanju Samson In Mumbai

A heart-melting moment involving Sanju Samson has taken social media by storm after a video from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India national cricket team and England national cricket team went viral online. The clip captures a beautiful little girl standing innocently right in front of Samson while the Indian national anthem echoed through the packed stadium, creating a scene that fans described as pure and emotional.

As the players lined up before the start of the match, the young girl could be seen standing calmly with folded hands and closed eyes, singing the national anthem with remarkable sincerity. The touching sight unfolded right beside Samson, who stood composed during the ceremony. The innocence of the moment, combined with the pride of the anthem echoing across the stadium, quickly captured the hearts of viewers across social media platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after the video began circulating, an X user came forward claiming that the young girl in the clip was her daughter. The post quickly gathered attention from cricket fans who praised the adorable moment and the young girl’s patriotic spirit.