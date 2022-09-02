‘Rohit Sharma looked afraid, confused’: Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on India skipper during Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma | File Photo

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has spoken about Rohit Sharma’s body language during the Hong Kong match in Asia Cup 2022 and said he looked weak.

India will probably face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie on Sunday and so far, Rohit has not been able to strike his old form.

He scored an 18-ball 12 versus Pakistan and then hit a 13-ball 21 against Hong Kong.

During a discussion on PTV Sports, Hafeez, while watching a video clip of Rohit leaving the field post the win over Hong Kong, said: "You see Rohit Sharma's expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma's body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid and confused. I am not being able to see Rohit Sharma, whom I have observed during matches playing incredible innings. I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties.”

He added: "His form is in decline. He had a poor IPL, after that his flow is missing. Plus the pressure of [leading] India. He is talking about a lot of things like the brand of cricket and playing positively, but is not reflected in his own body language. It's easy to talk, but to do it is difficult. It's not my prediction, but my opinion is that going forward, it will be difficult for him to continue leading. He might not be able to lead for a long time. I have always seen Rohit enjoying and expressing himself. Now, he is not expressing himself. Maybe he is lost in too many things. I feel sorry for him. I feel either he himself or the Indian think tank will decide on the matter."

Read Also Asia Cup 2022: India captain Rohit Sharma becomes first player to score 3500 runs in T20I matches