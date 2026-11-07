Rohit Sharma Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits By Copying His Viral 'You Can't See Me' Gesture During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Watch

Rohit Sharma Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits By Copying His Viral 'You Can't See Me' Gesture | Sony Sports Network/X

Rohit Sharma grabbed attention during the second ODI between India and New Zealand after seemingly recreating Virat Kohli's viral gesture from the previous match. The entertaining moment caught the attention of cricket fans, particularly as Kohli was also seen having fun during the interaction, sharing a laugh with his long-time teammate.

Kohli had made the gesture during the first ODI against New Zealand, imitating WWE legend John Cena's iconic 'You Can't See Me' move. The former India captain's playful antics quickly went viral on social media, with fans enjoying his entertaining side on the field.

Rohit Sharma Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits By Copying His Viral 'You Can't See Me' Gesture

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Rohit appeared to copy the same gesture during the second ODI, bringing back memories of Kohli's celebration from the series opener. The light-hearted exchange between the two senior Indian cricketers added an entertaining moment to the contest, with both players seemingly enjoying the banter.

The camaraderie between Rohit and Kohli has often provided fans with memorable moments on the field. Having shared the dressing room for several years, the duo's playful interactions continue to delight cricket enthusiasts.

The video of Rohit recreating Kohli's viral gesture, with the latter also enjoying the moment, has caught fans' attention on social media. Their fun-filled interaction offered another glimpse of the strong bond between two of India's most celebrated cricketers.