'Rohit Sharma Ki Kaptaani Me Hum Dono Mein Firse Champion Banenge': Jay Shah Vows Of Indian Triumph In 2025 ICT & WTC; VIDEO

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday released a video where he thanked Team India coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and the rest of the players for the outstanding triumph in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final to win their second T20 World Cup trophy after MS Dhoni's team won the inaugural edition in 2007.

Shah dedicated the victory to the retiring Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja along with outgoing coach Dravid. The three senior players won't be a part of the Indian team setup in T20 international cricket as they announced their retirement from the shortest format after the World Cup win.

Dravid's coaching tenure with the Indian cricket team also came to an end in Barbados as he signed off on the perfect note with the ICC silverware, which came to India after a gap of 11 years.

Shah confirmed that Rohit will continue to captain India in Tests and ODIs in the video.

"I want to dedicate this victory to Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. After this victory, the next stage is the 2025 WTC final and the Champions Trophy. I am confident that under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, we will win the WTC Final and the Champions Trophy," Shah said.

The 34-year-old had made the same promise in Ahmedabad last year during a function when he said that the Indian flag will be planted in Barbados under the captaincy of Rohit in the T20 World Cup. And that is exactly what Rohit did after winning the final at Bridgetown.

Shah was also present when Rohit took the Indian tricolour and planted it on the ground. They will be expected to do the same in Pakistan and Lord's after the ICT and WTC finals next year.