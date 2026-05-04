'Rohit Sharma Ka Cheap Copy': Netizens Troll Babar Azam As He Tries To Replicate Star Indian Player's Trophy Celebration During PSL 2026

Tejashyyyyy/X

The internet rarely misses a moment to react, and this time, Babar Azam found himself at the receiving end after Peshawar Zalmi’s PSL 2026 triumph. While lifting the trophy should have been a purely celebratory moment, it quickly turned into a social media talking point, thanks to what many users believed was an attempt to recreate Rohit Sharma’s iconic trophy celebration.

As clips of the moment surfaced online, netizens were quick to draw comparisons. Side-by-side videos began circulating, highlighting similarities in the pose and timing. However, instead of admiration, the reaction leaned heavily toward humor and criticism. Many users jokingly dubbed it “Rohit Sharma ka cheap copy,” with memes and sarcastic commentary flooding platforms within minutes.

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The trolling wave picked up pace as fans dissected every detail of the celebration. Despite the online chatter, the bigger picture remains Peshawar Zalmi’s successful campaign and Babar’s leadership. Still, the episode once again highlighted how quickly social media can shift focus, from a title-winning moment to a viral meme fest.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the end, while the trophy stays with Zalmi, the internet crowned the moment as yet another reminder: in modern cricket, every celebration is just one post away from becoming a trend.